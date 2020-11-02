Advertisement

Update on Ravnsborg fatal crash slated for Monday morning

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State officials say an update on the on-going investigation of the fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will happen Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Dept. of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price will discuss the investigation in a media briefing Monday at 10 a.m. MST, according to a release from Noem’s office sent out Sunday.

The crash took place the night of Sept. 12 on Highway 14 just west of Highmore. Ravnsborg was driving to Pierre following a GOP event in Redfield when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever, who was walking along the road. Boever’s body was not found until the next day when Ravnsborg went to retrieve his car, which had been rendered inoperable by the crash.

The state initially released few details about the incident. Ravnsborg released a statement two days after the crash, saying he did not consume any alcohol at the GOP dinner, and that he believed he had struck a deer that night.

About a month later, Price released Ravnsborg’s blood alcohol content report, as well as the 911 call Ravnsborg made after the crash. Price said Ravnsborg had no alcohol in his system when he gave a blood sample on Sept. 13, 15 hours after the crash. In the 911 call, Ravnsborg told authorities he hit something that was “in the middle of the road,” though he was not certain what it was.

KOTA Territory News will livestream Noem’s media briefing Monday on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

