Reminder to check smoke, carbon monoxide detectors!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daylight savings time ended late Saturday night-- so don’t forget to set any watches, clocks, or appliances back, and enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

Daylight savings is also a good time to do a check of your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

A fire and life safety specialist with the Rapid City Fire Department recommends checking the batteries in your some detectors once a month, and, if necessary, change them once a year.

Some models combine the battery and alarm into the same system, and are designed to last six to 10 years, but it is still a good idea to make sure it is properly working.

“'We’ve gotten into a really good habit of with the time change in the fall, when you change your clocks, change your batteries,” said Monica Colby, a Fire and life Safety Specialist with RCFD. “So, that’s a good time to remember to do that. Again, make sure that it’s ones that should be changed, that it’s just a traditional, regular, 9 volt or AA battery. If it’s a battery pack, if it’s an ionization, if it says something like 10 year on it, then that’s something that you don’t need to change, just make sure it’s working.”

