Advertisement

New technology helps people learn the Lakota language

Wilson described the app, the New Lakota Dictionary, as a gift from the elders.
Lakota language is fading but Allen Wilson said new resources and technology provide people with the information they need to revitalize the language.
Lakota language is fading but Allen Wilson said new resources and technology provide people with the information they need to revitalize the language.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Learning a language can be difficult, especially when that language is fading away. But with new apps and resources, the Lakota language is seeing more and more learners.

Allen Wilson the Todd County School District Lakota language, culture, and outreach coordinator teaches both staff, students, and community members Lakota as well as continuing to learn the language himself. He said five years ago only 2000 of the 176,000 enrolled tribal members on South Dakota’s nine reservations, were fluent in the language. And most were in their mid-sixties.

Lakota language is fading but Wilson said new resources and technology provide people with the information they need to revitalize the language.

“There’s no excuse," said Wilson. "People need to learn Lakota and there’s no excuse now. There’s a plethora of resources we can all utilize and practice and 20, 30 years ago we had a lot more fluent speakers than we do now, and it wasn’t as dark as it seems now.”

Wilson described one app, the New Lakota Dictionary, as a gift from the elders. It provides not only a vast word database but also sentences and pronunciation to help better learn the language.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

End of daylight saving time has people enjoying the extra hour

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Daylight saving time may not be your favorite in the spring but who doesn’t love feeling like they have a little extra time in their day once a year?

News

Smoke Detectors

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

LYFT POLLS

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

S.D. Ballot Measures regarding Marijuana

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Howl-oween at the Rushmore Mall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Halloween isn't just a time for kids to go trick or treating, but a time to also dress up your pet.

News

Scare in the Square

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Kids got to go around to many of the local businesses located in Downtown Rapid City and trick or treat.

News

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
First Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics.

News

Youth & Family Services got creative and is selling Kids Fair in a Box

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
All the processed from the boxes go towards the programs at YFS.

News

Light up Lead contest

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Lead will be holding it's Light up Lead contest this year with the goal of transforming the town into a winter wonderland

News

Police enforcement recruitment

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Governor Noem is creating job opportunities for more law enforcement in South Dakota