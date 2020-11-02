Advertisement

Lyft offers promo on Election Day

The ride-sharing service is offering 50% off one ride
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A popular ride-sharing service is making getting to the polls a little bit easier.

Lyft is offering 50% off one ride, up to $10, to any polling location or dropbox.

Passengers can use the code “2020VOTE” to redeem the offer.

A local Lyft driver says, often, promos like this only happen in major cities, and it is good to see these offers happening locally to encourage voter turnout.

“Having an offer like this, whether it’s our older folks in the area in our community that have a harder time being able to get to where they need to go, whether it be the younger people who don’t have a car-- we just want to be able to help people get to where they need to be and obviously have a bigger voter turnout,” said Laurie Schlect, a local Lyft driver.

