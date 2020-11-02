JOB POSTING: Morning Anchor/Reporter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - JOB SUMMARY: KOTA and KEVN is looking for an Anchor/Reporter for our top-rated morning show, Good Morning KOTA Territory. The right candidate will not only love local news, but have a positive attitude, a hard work ethic, excel at writing for both broadcast and digital platforms, and be a team player. The applicant should also bring professionalism and enthusiasm to the workplace. This position also requires broadcast producing. A college degree in journalism or related field is required. Please apply online and be sure to attach your resume and links to your most recent work which showcases broadcast and digital abilities.

RESPONSIBILITIES: (These are responsibilities included for the job, but are not limited to the following)

Anchor morning newscasts

Report in the field, live shots, breaking news, etc...

Answer phones and make calls to confirm information.

Listen to scanners, read over press releases, research stories, call and set up interviews.

Ability to plan and manage available resources to help cover the news. - Write for digital and social media platforms.

Occasionally fill in as a broadcast producer.

Use editorial judgment to determine content of local newscasts.

Use social media to engage with community and help generate contacts and story ideas.

Post daily to all digital platforms and social media including attaching images and streaming video.

Interview subjects and research facts for credibility.

Collaborate with news managers, producers and reporters for content and newscast development.

Edit video and stories for broadcast.

REQUIREMENTS:

College degree/Bachelor’s degree required.

must be a strong writer with solid news judgment.

Send cover letter, resume and demo reel to: pbuehler@kotatv.com

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

ABOUT KOTA: KOTA and KEVN are the ABC and FOX affiliates in Rapid City at the base of the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. KOTA and KEVN and the market leaders for local news, sports and weather and recently moved into a new, state of the art facility. KOTA and KEVN feature separate brands. Both stations cover the Black Hills area of South Dakota as well as parts of eastern Wyoming. Our teams produce six daily newscasts and six-weekend newscasts. KOTA & KEVN are located in Rapid City, SD television DMA Market 169, a community of approximately 100,000 television HH.

