Highs in the 70s all week

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures remain mild. Lows will fall into the 40s and that’s it.

The warm air continues all week long. Highs will be in the 70s for many through Friday with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. It will be pretty quiet weather-wise as the wind won’t be stirring up, and no precipitation is expected.

The weekend is where some changes are possible. A storm system will be moving over the northern plains Saturday into Sunday. The uncertainty is still high with this storm system in terms of who sees snow and who doesn’t. Since last week the storm has bounced all over the plains. East River, here, North Dakota or to the west. As of right now the storm looks to stay a little to our west. What is certain is the cold air that looks to move in by next week with highs in the 20s and 30s.

There’s a lot of time with a lot of changes on tap for the weekend, so be sure to keep checking in for the latest information.

