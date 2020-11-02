Advertisement

Happy birthday: South Dakota turns 131 years old

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A celebration is due as the Rushmore State turns 131 Monday.

South Dakota is technically a twin. President Benjamin Harrison admitted North and South Dakota as the 39th and 40th states of the Union on Nov. 2, 1889.

The older of the two is a mystery. Legend states Harrison mixed up the papers before signing them.

Initially, both were a part of the Dakota Territory established in 1861. This included portions of Montana and Wyoming.

