City working with group in Rapid City Indian School land swap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Land ownership can be a tricky thing, so, the city of Rapid City is working with various tribal entities to clear up some previous disputes.

For 70 years, Native Americans have been asking to receive their portion.

It stared in 1948, when Congress authorized five groups to receive land belonging to the Indian Boarding School in west Rapid City. The groups included Rapid City, the School District, the South Dakota National Guard, various churches, and the Native Community. However, the Native American community did not receive any.

On Monday, the Rapid City Council is scheduled hear a recommendation to return some of the 1,200 acres, currently valued at $20 million.

“To figure out a way to re-invest into the Native community in a way consistent with the original Congressional act to the tune of $20 million over a period of years,” said Mayor Steve Allender. “This is partly a legal issue, partly a philosophical issue, and partly a community relations issue.”

Allender said now is the time for issue to be resolved.

“Both the tribal representatives and the City realizes that the people who win in litigation are no one-- both sides will lose because there is a significant component of wrongdoing that follows this issue,” said Allender.

A historian working on the Rapid City Indian Lands Project thinks this is step in the right direction.

“I just think that the core part of this story for me, of this initiative, is an opportunity for Rapid City to acknowledge this story that a lot of people didn’t know and the chance to look at that, to recognize that it happened, and then commit to doing something to help make it better,” said Dr. Eric Zimmer, a historian who volunteers with the Rapid City Indian Lands Project. “It is as good of a solution as anything that anybody else can put forward.”

The land in question was meant to help the Native American community, both the city and Rapid City Indian Lands Project agree the land was not used, as outlined in the agreement.

The Rapid City Indian Lands Project is a team with a wide variety of backgrounds-- including historians, attorneys, real estate experts-- both Native American and non-Native American.

