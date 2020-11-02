529 new COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases remain high in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 529 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases remain high.

The 529 new cases bring the state total to 47,850. Of those,13,325 cases are currently active while 34,087 have recovered.

Currently, 402 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, a decrease of 19 from Sunday. According to the state department of health, 14.7% of staffed hospital beds and 26.9% of staffed ICU beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. 34.8% of beds and 37.4% of ICU beds are still available. In total, 2,075 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported one new death Monday bringing the death toll to 438.

County rundown for Monday:

In Pennington County, 1,250 of 4,948 people (+34) are contagious or 25.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.1%.

For people in Meade County, 223 of 1,052 people (+12) are contagious or 21.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.8%.

In Lawrence County, 342 of 1,070 people (+10) are contagious or 32% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.1%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 464 of 1,063 (+12) people are contagious or 44% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.9%.

In Custer County, 67 of 337 people (+2) are contagious or 19.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.1%.

In Butte County, 182 of 425 (+5) people are contagious or 42.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.6%.

For people in Fall River County, 65 of 235 (+2) people are contagious or 27.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.4%.

In Jackson County, 50 of 137 people (+/-0) are contagious or 36.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.1%.

For people in Haakon County, 36 of 104 (+/-0) people are contagious or 35% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19.8%.

In Bennett County, 80 of 222 (+2) people are contagious or 36% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.7%.

For people in Ziebach County, 30 of 110 (+2) people are contagious or 27.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.4%.

