A Beautiful Warm Week Ahead!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It looks like the Halloween Full Moon brought us some luck heading into the first week of November. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s throughout the week with sunshine. The average temperature for this time of year is in the low 50s, so we will have temperatures well above normal for the entire first week of November! Get outside while you can and enjoy the warmth!

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will fall near average Saturday and well below average on Sunday with our next rain/snow maker moving through. As promised, as we approach the weekend, we will have a much better understanding of the exact intensity and timing of the next system. As of right now, temperatures look to stay above freezing Saturday afternoon, but fall below freezing into the evening as cold air advection takes place throughout the region. A mix of precipitation is likely, with a couple inches of snow possible in downtown Rapid City Saturday night into Sunday morning. Depending on if there is a shift in the center of low pressure, we could see more or less activity from this system. Confidence is high on temperatures dropping into the “unseasonable” cold criteria.

