Advertisement

Youth & Family Services got creative and is selling Kids Fair in a Box

Kids Fair in a Box
Kids Fair in a Box(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services provides services to more than 14,000 kids and families throughout Western South Dakota each year.

Typically the organization holds its annual Kids Fair Event to raise funds to support the programs they offer, but due to the pandemic, the spring event was canceled.

This year, the organization is bringing the fair to kids by selling Kids Fair in a Box.

The kits have different activities focusing on literacy as well as gross and fine motor skills.

“Because we did have to cancel our Kids Fair event, which is one of Youth and Family Services' largest fundraisers each year, our goals are a little bit down for fundraising. So the support from these boxes will be a huge help in making sure that we’re able to continue to provide services and programming to families who really are in need at this point,” says the communications coordinator for YFS, Brianna Nelson.

About 150 kits have been sold, and Nelson says they have a limited supply of about 600 boxes for sale.

The Kids Fair in a Box can be purchased at Scheels and Who’s Toy House in Rapid City and YFS.org or picked up at YFS on North Plaza Blvd.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spooktacular Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
First Trunk or Treat at Rushmore Athletics.

News

Light up Lead contest

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Lead will be holding it's Light up Lead contest this year with the goal of transforming the town into a winter wonderland

News

Police enforcement recruitment

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Governor Noem is creating job opportunities for more law enforcement in South Dakota

News

Police investigate fatal shooting at Deadwood casino

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Local police say that one individual has been pronounced deceased after the shooting in Deadwood.

Latest News

News

Native American nurses

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Alex Johnson Hauntings

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Lead Housing

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sports Wagering

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

LNI

Updated: 22 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

44th annual Lakota Nation Invitational canceled over COVID concerns

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Lakota Nation Invitational canceled for 2020 over COVID-19 concerns