Youth & Family Services got creative and is selling Kids Fair in a Box

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services provides services to more than 14,000 kids and families throughout Western South Dakota each year.

Typically the organization holds its annual Kids Fair Event to raise funds to support the programs they offer, but due to the pandemic, the spring event was canceled.

This year, the organization is bringing the fair to kids by selling Kids Fair in a Box.

The kits have different activities focusing on literacy as well as gross and fine motor skills.

“Because we did have to cancel our Kids Fair event, which is one of Youth and Family Services' largest fundraisers each year, our goals are a little bit down for fundraising. So the support from these boxes will be a huge help in making sure that we’re able to continue to provide services and programming to families who really are in need at this point,” says the communications coordinator for YFS, Brianna Nelson.

About 150 kits have been sold, and Nelson says they have a limited supply of about 600 boxes for sale.

The Kids Fair in a Box can be purchased at Scheels and Who’s Toy House in Rapid City and YFS.org or picked up at YFS on North Plaza Blvd.

