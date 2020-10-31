Police investigate fatal shooting at Deadwood casino

DEADWOOD, S.D. - The Deadwood Police Department was dispatched to a call at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming complex around 12:30 AM MST on the morning of October 31st.

The call was in connection to a female subject who had suffered a gunshot wound. The police department began to conduct life saving measures, with the assistance of the Lawrence County ambulance. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the female subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation. The Deadwood Police Department says they do not believe there is an active threat to the community at this time. Other agencies within the area are helping assist the Deadwood Police Department.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of her family.

Anyone having information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Deadwood Police Department at (605)-578-2623 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.