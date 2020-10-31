Happy Halloween! The 70s return next week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will expire at 6pm MDT in western South Dakota. Highest wind gust so far this afternoon was 66 mph in the northern plains, but there have been some 60 mph wind gusts in the central plains as well. Winds will decrease slightly after sunset, then will fall into the single digits overnight as they shift out of the southwest. Warming temperatures on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions tomorrow, but we may see a few clouds develop into the afternoon during the peak solar heating hours. Well above average temperatures for all of next week with 70s beginning on Monday and plenty of sunshine throughout the week.

70s continue for the first half of next week, with a slight cool down into the weekend. Temperatures should still hold above average Saturday, but with our next system approaching Sunday, temperatures could fall near to below average for the end of the weekend. Models have been showing a trough of low pressure moving directly through western South Dakota, so there is a good chance we will miss the prime moisture for precipitation to occur. Being more than 1 week away, confidence on exact placement and timing is still low. Although, with the approaching system, temperatures look to drop below normal as we head into the second week of November.

Don’t eat too much candy tonight... Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.