Advertisement

Warm Close to the Week; A Windy Halloween!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures can be expected today with more sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s in many areas.

A strong cold front will move through tonight and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A High Wind Watch is in effect: gusts to 50 and 60 miles per hour will be possible.

Sunday will be a calmer day with near normal temperatures. Then a big warming trend is likely early next week with lower 70s possible Tuesday and Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Warm Friday, but cooler and breezy for Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Highs are in the 60s for some on Friday.

Forecast

Warmer Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

A Little Warmer Today and Friday

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:14 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT

Forecast

Warmer weather to end the week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 50s for many.

Warmer end to the week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT

Forecast

Warmer Temperatures Expected the Rest of the Week

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT

Forecast

Sunshine continues, but warmer air filters in

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be near 60° by Friday