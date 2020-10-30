Warm Close to the Week; A Windy Halloween!
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures can be expected today with more sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s in many areas.
A strong cold front will move through tonight and Saturday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. A High Wind Watch is in effect: gusts to 50 and 60 miles per hour will be possible.
Sunday will be a calmer day with near normal temperatures. Then a big warming trend is likely early next week with lower 70s possible Tuesday and Wednesday!
