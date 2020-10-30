LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - The “Light Up Lead” contest is back, encouraging the community to decorate their homes with Christmas lights in order to spread the festive spirit.

This is the second annual event, and the executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Ward, says the goal is to transform Lead into a winter wonderland.

The contest is for people who live inside City limits.

Those interested in competing can go to Ace Hardware of Lead to fill out a registration form, which they can then submit to the town’s chamber of commerce.

People can register starting Nov. 1 until the 27.

“I just love the cheeriness, the brightness, the extra light in the wintertime, in the short short days. And you know just how much it lends itself to happiness. So I hope that everyone in Lead will participate, make Lead a happy place, and bring happiness to kids and families all over the Black Hills,” says Ward.

The first prize winner receives $750, while second place gets $250, and the third-place is gifted with a prize basket.

