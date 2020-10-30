Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims down last week

A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of Oct.18.
A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of Oct.18.(Associated Press)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of Oct.18.

That is a decrease of 94 claims from the prior week’s total of 485.

A total of $758,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $435,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $305,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $180,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.9 million on October 25.

The latest number of continued state claims is 4,375 for the week ending October 17, an increase of 55 from the prior week’s total of 4,320. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Benefits paid since March 16:

  • Regular State = $85.9 million
  • FPUC = $207.7 million
  • PUA = $15.8 million
  • PEUC = $2.3 million

Total = Approximately $311.7 million

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grey Goose Halloween display returns to Pierre

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Grey Goose Halloween Festival is set for this weekend in Pierre. The event has been a community favorite for decades.

News

Rapid City family takes pumpkin carving to a whole new level

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Mount hopes someone rivals this jack-o-lantern masterpiece.

News

Danger of fire low as wet weather comes through

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The fire administrator for Pennington County, Jerome Harvey, says fire crews are always prepared for any scenario.

News

Survey says distractions common during telehealth

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell and Natalie Morris
Multitasking common during telehealth

Latest News

News

Two Rapid City bridges have new limits

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Two bridges see weight reductions.

News

Renovations in works at Downtown Rapid City

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Crews are renovating a historic building in Downtown Rapid City.

News

Caterpillar partners with School of Mines to progress mining technology

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
University faculty and students will work with Caterpillar engineers on autonomous robotic mining, new software used to manage mining and construction operations and on new equipment that increases efficiency and safety.

News

Cooking with Eric - Tomato Soup Cake

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Rapid City couple dress as local viral video for Halloween 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
What do you think of this Rapid City couple's Halloween costume?

News

South Dakota reports record amount of deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There have been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.