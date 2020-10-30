Advertisement

South Dakota reports 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.
The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths, and 1,560 new cases on Friday as the state continues to break daily case records.

The 12 new victims bring the state total to 415. On Thursday, the state broke the record for the most reported deaths in reporting 19 deaths.

The 1,560 new cases, breaking the daily case record, bring the state total to 44,559.

Current hospitalizations remain above 400 at 403. Overall, 2,660 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.7% of staffed hospital beds and 27.% of staffed ICU beds in the state.

30.6% of hospital beds and 36.8% of ICU beds are still available.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Haunted Hills: Suicide bride, owner haunts Hotel Alex Johnson

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Blake Joseph
Even Alex Johnson himself has been known to visit guests from the other realm.

News

Monument Health re-establishes no visitor policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
As a response to increasing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in October, Monument Health will not allow visitors in its hospitals starting Nov. 2.

News

Rapid City family takes pumpkin carving to a whole new level

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

RCAS error page sparks conversation

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Black Hills Vapors responds to South Dakotans marijuana questions

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Distractions more prevalent as telehealth appointments amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

SD COVID-19 Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Danger of fire low as wet weather comes through

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

South Dakota unemployment claims down last week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of Oct.18.

News

Grey Goose Halloween display returns to Pierre

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Grey Goose Halloween Festival is set for this weekend in Pierre. The event has been a community favorite for decades.