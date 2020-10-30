Advertisement

South Dakota Mines has a new partnership with construction machinery company Caterpillar

The school is looking to expand their knowledge and the campus.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This new partnership will help the school explores technologies like autonomous robotic mining, cutting edge software used to manage mining and construction operations, and new equipment that increases efficiency and safety.

This opportunity coincides with the School of Mines' plans to add a new building on campus with three new departments: Geology and Geological Engineering, Mining Engineering and Management, and Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

“We will work with Caterpillar and some of their industrial customers to develop research to solve some of the current problems and evolving problems as well as also looking at what technology is up and coming and how we can integrate that into existing operations or new operations," says Robert Hall from the School of Mines.

Hall says this new partnership will potentially lead to significant economic opportunities for Rapid City and the state.

