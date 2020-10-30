Advertisement

More affordable homes being built in Lead

Homes will be built along Miners and Railroad avenues.
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - A smaller home development is going up in the City of Lead along Miners and Railroad avenues.

“We approved some plats of some lots that houses will go in. Affordable housing is really a hard target to hit in South Dakota. And that’s hopefully what will turn out. That these will be more affordable homes than what we have seen going up around us,” says the city administrator for Lead, Mike Stahl.

About 14 homes will be built, and the plan is to do the project in phases.

“Talking to the developer probably three or four years of phasing in. So what that does it makes it affordable for him to construct. And if the city has to get involved with infrastructure, which we will, it’s going to make it affordable for us to extend and improve it instead of one large lump sum. We’re looking at maybe two or three homes the first year, three or four the next,” says Stahl.

As to why it’s important to build these new homes, Stahl says they want to have a place for those working in the City of Lead.

“Whether it’s your teachers, business people, we want them to be here. They add to the community. They have kids, and possibly kids going to school, they participate in Downtown businesses, it’s just a way to grow your community,” says Stahl.

The developer for the project is Thad Fuller from CAI Construction.

