High winds to haunt Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight as a cold front sweeps through the area. The front will usher in cooler air and much stronger winds. It will be breezy tonight with gusts to 30 mph. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Winds strengthen Saturday morning and gusts will be 60+ mph into the afternoon hours on Halloween. Temperatures will be in the 40s for much of the day. A High Wind Watch is in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and will likely be upgraded to a High Wind Warning at some point. Sunday will feature much less wind and temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine dominates the weekend.

Highs will continue to soar Monday, with temperatures near 70° into the afternoon hours. Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Thursday will still be warm, but highs will be in the 60s. Friday is a touch cooler with highs in the 50s. Saturday could be a little warmer, but the big change is Sunday and early the following week, where a storm system could impact the northern plains with snow and colder weather.

