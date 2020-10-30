Advertisement

Haunted Hills: Suicide bride, owner haunts Hotel Alex Johnson

By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Something keeps guests awake at the Hotel Alex Johnson and who or what it could be is anyone’s guess. but Raz Goldman, hotel lobby clerk, might have a clue.

Goldman says “there’s something I always feel a little creeped out on the eighth or third floor. For me, in room 812 the safe would not open. we did everything we could and it would not open. Finally, before I called maintenance the safe just opened. I don’t know why or how that happened but it did.”

The historic Hotel Alex Johnson has long been known as one of the most haunted hotels in South Dakota. from the “lady in white” to the ghost of Alex Johnson himself, there have been countless reports of spooky activity.

Goldman says "on the eighth-floor years ago the legend has it that a bride on her wedding night either jumped, fell, or sadly hung herself from room 812. So people will hear crying oftentimes they’ll see a reflection in the mirror. They’ll see a lady in white walking on the floor.

Even Alex Johnson himself has been known to visit guests from the other realm.

Goldman says “yes some people have seen Mr. Alex Johnson. There’s even been a guest that said Alex Johnson followed her home in his car, so I think that’s quite funny.”

Whether you’re staying on the eighth floor or any other be sure to keep a close lookout for anything that goes bump in the dark.

