Warm Friday, but cooler and breezy for Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight. Some fog is possible on the plains once again, but it shouldn’t be too bad. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s area-wide.

Sunshine continues for Friday and we are warmer. Highs will jump into the 60s for many and 50s for others. A weak front will slide through Friday night and usher in cooler and windy conditions for Halloween. Sunshine continues Saturday, but temperatures will only be in the 40s. With winds gusting up to 45 mph at times during the day, temperatures could only feel like the 30s.

Sunday will remain sunny and on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. We’re much warmer again for Monday. Highs will jump into the mid 60s in Rapid City and we could even see some low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before cooler air starts to filter back in by the end of next week. A storm system could impact the northern plains next week. There’s been a lot of variation, so pinpointing an exact location is highly difficult right now, but we will keep a close eye on it and keep you up to date with the latest.

