Advertisement

Two Rapid City bridges have new limits

Tomahawk Drive and Pierre Street bridges have new weight limits
Tomahawk Drive and San Marco bridges see immediate weight reductions
Tomahawk Drive and San Marco bridges see immediate weight reductions(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After recent inspections, the bridges on Tomahawk Drive and Pierre Street will see immediate reductions in the amount of weight allowed to cross.

The bridge on Pierre Street, known as the San Marco bridge, is now restricting weight to five tons, while the Tomahawk Drive Bridge is now allowing 12 tons for single-unit vehicles, and 20 tons for a vehicle/ trailer combination.

A project engineer for the City said these inspections are done to find any problems before they occur.

“The whole reason we inspect these bridges is so we know when bridges are starting to have a little bit of wear and tear so that we can plan whether we are planning to just fix are bridge, or if we have to plan to replace it,” said Sara Odden, Project Engineer for the City of Rapid City. “It helps us to keep everybody safe, to keep all of our infrastructure, because we do not want to have to close a road just because a bridge failed.”

The State Department of Transportation is scheduled to replace the San Marco bridge in 2023.

San Marco bridge
San Marco bridge(City of Rapid City)
The Tomahawk Drive Bridge
The Tomahawk Drive Bridge(City of Rapid City)

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From snow and cooler weather to warmer temperatures, does this mean we could see some fire danger?

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The fire administrator for Pennington County, Jerome Harvey, says fire crews are always prepared for any scenario.

News

Survey says distractions common during telehealth

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Anderley Penwell and Natalie Morris
Multitasking common during telehealth

News

Renovations in Downtown Rapid City

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Crews are renovating a historic building in Downtown Rapid City.

News

Caterpillar partners with School of Mines to progress mining technology

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
University faculty and students will work with Caterpillar engineers on autonomous robotic mining, new software used to manage mining and construction operations and on new equipment that increases efficiency and safety.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Tomato Soup Cake

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Rapid City couple dress as local viral video for Halloween 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
What do you think of this Rapid City couple's Halloween costume?

News

South Dakota reports record amount of deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There have been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

News

South Dakota Outdoor Shop in Custer raises money for county Search and Rescue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Outdoor Shop serves fresh-brewed coffee with a cause.

News

RCPD report robbery at Joker’s Casino South early Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road early Thursday morning.

News

RCAS error page sparks conversation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The page shows Mount Rushmore and the message, “Nope, your face isn’t on this mountain yet. Unfortunately, whatever you were looking for isn’t here either.”