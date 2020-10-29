Advertisement

Steps moving forward in land swap

Researchers say some buildings are illegally on old Indian Boarding School land.
Legal and finance committee
Legal and finance committee
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The land encompassing Rapid City’s old Native American Boarding school was the focal point of Wednesday’s legal and finance committee meeting.

A resolution called for the city and Native American communities to work together on a land swap.

The land is currently housing Monument Health’s Behavioral Health Center, the Westside Village Senior Living Community, and Canyon Lake Activity Center, but researchers say these buildings are on illegal parcels of the old Indian Boarding School land.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction, I really do,” said Darla Drew, Ward 5. “I think it’s time that we make reparations to some of the land issues in Rapid City, so this will only start that discussion.”

The resolution must ultimately be signed off by the Department of the Interior and will move to City Council on Monday without recommendation, so the mayor and the four other members of council can further discuss.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Homeless advocacy groups saw more people because of the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The COVID pandemic hit people hard, some hard enough that they needed to turn to homeless advocacy groups.

Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

COVID-19 causes Stevens High School to move to distance learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Stevens High School students will begin distance learning on Oct. 29 during a statewide spike in COVID-19.

Even with the pandemic, the fall tourism season in Rapid City is going well

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Tourism plays a key role in South Dakota's economy, and during the summer, visitors still made the trip to the Black Hills, despite COVID 19.