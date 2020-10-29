South Dakota reports record amount of deaths due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, breaking a new record as the state surpasses 400 deaths.

The 19 new deaths bring the state death toll to 403.

Of those people who died due to COVID-19, 12 were reported in the 80 plus age range, three in the 70-79, three in the 60-69 and one death in the 50-59 age range. The new deaths were 11 women and eight men with 12 in the 80+ age range, three 70-79, three 60-69 and one 50-59.

There have been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

On Thursday, 1,000 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 43,000, up from Wednesday (42,000). There were 918 new PCR cases and 82 new antigen cases for 1,000 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 30,135, up from Wednesday (29,683).

Active cases are now at 12,462, up from Wednesday (11,933), and a new single-day record.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now at 413, up from Wednesday (412). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 2,602, up from Wednesday (2,545).

County rundown for Thursday:

In Pennington County, 1,180 of 4,466 people (+85) are contagious or 26.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.1%.

For people in Meade County, 212 of 962 people (+18) are contagious or 22% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.9%.

In Lawrence County, 294 of 925 people (+29) are contagious or 31.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.5%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 495 of 953 (+46) people are contagious or 51.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.7%.

In Custer County, 67 of 316 people (+1) are contagious or 21.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.5%.

In Butte County, 169 of 368 (+13) people are contagious or 45.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.9%.

For people in Fall River County, 59 of 210 (+7) people are contagious or 28.1% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 10.5%.

In Jackson County, 52 of 126 people (+6) are contagious or 41.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

For people in Haakon County, 46 of 98 (+2) people are contagious or 47% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 19%.

In Bennett County, 70 of 187 (+4) people are contagious or 37.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.5%.

For people in Ziebach County, 22 of 93 (+1) people are contagious or 23.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.2%.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.