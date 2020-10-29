Advertisement

RCAS error page sparks conversation

The page shows Mount Rushmore and the message, “Nope, your face isn’t on this mountain yet. Unfortunately, whatever you were looking for isn’t here either.”(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sometimes a typo on the internet can take us to an error page on a website, most of which simply says “error.” But the Rapid City Area School district has something a little different on their website.

While looking for information about a specific RCAS school, Jonathan Santos Silva stumbled upon their website’s error page. The page shows Mount Rushmore and the message, “Nope, your face isn’t on this mountain yet. Unfortunately, whatever you were looking for isn’t here either.”

Santos Silva thought maybe he was missing the joke, but then he shared it on his social media pages, to see how his Native American friends felt about the page, considering the controversy currently surrounding the monument, which many Native historians say was built on stolen land.

“To my knowledge, I think a good 20% to 30% of the Rapid City Area students identify as indigenous in some way," said Santos Silva, a Native American ally. "For me, I was wondering, is that cool with my Native friends? Or is that weird? Why is that the image that you get when you get to the wrong page.”

Santos Silva’s friends had mixed reactions, but many said they weren’t surprised RCAS would use this message. He however said this is a good opportunity for the district to speak with the Native American students enrolled, and create more open communication and understanding.

We reached out to the school district and have not heard back from them.

