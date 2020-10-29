Advertisement

Rapid City couple dress as local viral video for Halloween 2020

Jordan and Rhiannon King dress as the viral video of the Custer State Park bison who depantsed a biker during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This Halloween, a Rapid City couple making the internet laugh after dressing up as a trending news story from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Jordan King, is the angry (or annoyed) bison who with denim hanging from its horn, and his wife Rihannon King, a pantless biker.

Halloween Costume 2020- DUDE WHERES MY PANTS

Posted by Jordan King on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

“I never thought this would be this crazy.... glad we are giving people ideas," Rihannon said on Facebook.

The couple will sport their costumes this weekend at Deadweird and the Alex Johnson Pandemic Party, Jordan said.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

