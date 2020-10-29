Rapid City couple dress as local viral video for Halloween 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This Halloween, a Rapid City couple making the internet laugh after dressing up as a trending news story from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Jordan King, is the angry (or annoyed) bison who with denim hanging from its horn, and his wife Rihannon King, a pantless biker.

Halloween Costume 2020- DUDE WHERES MY PANTS Posted by Jordan King on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

“I never thought this would be this crazy.... glad we are giving people ideas," Rihannon said on Facebook.

The couple will sport their costumes this weekend at Deadweird and the Alex Johnson Pandemic Party, Jordan said.

