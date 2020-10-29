Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

Politics

Absentee voting up in Lawrence and Meade Counties

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Absentee voting up in Meade and Lawrence Counties.

News

Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

News

South Dakota Department of Health Prepares vaccine rollout

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota, and the nation, are preparing for a COVID vaccine rollout.

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

Latest News

News

South Dakota State-Tribal Relations Committee rebukes Governor Noem Executive Order

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislature sent a strong rebuke of one of Governor Kristi Noem's more controversial executive orders.

News

Certain Rapid City Area Schools will switch to e-learning on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Cali Montana
Students at Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley, and General Beadle Elementary will be doing e-learning on Election Day.

News

South Dakota State Legislators debate session with COVID

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota State Legislative session might look a little different this year because of COVID-19.

News

Gov. Noem reports cash flow from national profile

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Noem has cashed in on her nationwide appearances, with her gubernatorial campaign committee raising more than $850,000 between May 17 and Oct. 14.

News

Governor Noem removes merchandise from campaign site

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The Noem campaign had to remove an item from its website Tuesday afternoon, after it became clear them and the vendor did not go through the proper legal channels to use the imagery on the item.

News

SD Secretary of State’s office offers absentee vote tracking

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Secretary of State's office is making it easier for absentee voters to track their ballots.