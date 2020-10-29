Cooking with Eric - Tomato Soup Cake

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tomato soup in a cake? You bet! It adds a wonderful subtle flavor that accentuates the other fall spices in the recipe!

Cream together a cup of sugar with a softened stick of butter. Then add a can of tomato soup and a quarter cup of water.

Meantime, sift together 2 cups flour with 1 teaspoon baking soda. Also add a teaspoon each of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Add a quarter teaspoon salt and a half cup of raisins. Finally, add in a third of a cup of chocolate chips.

Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients than pour batter into a greased loaf pan. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for about an hour or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let cool at least 10 minutes before serving.

