Advertisement

Caterpillar partners with School of Mines to progress mining technology

Cat underground loader.
Cat underground loader.(Caterpillar)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Caterpillar is partnering with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to build the next generation of mining and construction technology.

University faculty and students will work with Caterpillar engineers on autonomous robotic mining, new software used to manage mining and construction operations and on new equipment that increases efficiency and safety.

Also, these technological advancements will increase the sustainability of the earth’s natural resources while improving productivity and promoting economic development, according to the press release.

“This agreement is great news for the university and for the economy,” South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin said. “The South Dakota mining industry employs more than 2,000 people who produce more than $500 million in products annually. This partnership builds on those past successes and will yield new business opportunities and a fantastic return on investment for the whole region.”

Officials say the partnership could involve a range of projects from research and development in surface mining and reclamation in places like the Powder River Basin to the development of an underground area to test robotic mining equipment at the Sanford Underground Research Facility, the press release said.

SDSMT’s partnership with Caterpillar comes as efforts are underway to add a new building on campus for three departments: geology and geological engineering, mining engineering and management, and materials and metallurgical engineering.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooking with Eric - Tomato Soup Cake

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Rapid City couple dress as local viral video for Halloween 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
What do you think of this Rapid City couple's Halloween costume?

News

South Dakota reports record amount of deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There have been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

News

South Dakota Outdoor Shop in Custer raises money for county Search and Rescue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Outdoor Shop serves fresh-brewed coffee with a cause.

Latest News

News

RCPD report robbery at Joker’s Casino South early Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Police are looking for a suspect who robbed Joker’s Casino South on Mount Rushmore Road early Thursday morning.

News

RCAS error page sparks conversation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The page shows Mount Rushmore and the message, “Nope, your face isn’t on this mountain yet. Unfortunately, whatever you were looking for isn’t here either.”

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

News

City moves forward in Rapid City Indian School land swap

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
“I think it’s time that we make reparations to some of the land issues in Rapid City, so this will only start that discussion.”

News

Black Hills Paha Sapa Celebration

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sports betting

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.