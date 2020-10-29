A Little Warmer Today and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nice weather can be expected for most of us through the end of the week. Temperatures will rise into the 50s during the afternoon. The exception will be over the northern and eastern plains, where some patchy fog and slightly cooler air will prevail.

A cold front will zip through the area Saturday, Halloween, with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. No precipitation is expected with that front.

Much warmer air arrives early next week. Some spots may flirt with 70 on Tuesday!

But there are some signs of a much colder weather pattern again by the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.