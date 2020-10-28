Warmer weather to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight and lows will fall into the 20s for many. Patchy fog is possible out on the plains as well. There could be a few slippery spots where the wet spots from melted snow re-freeze.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday. Temperatures will be warmer as we do climb into the 50s. Snow will continue to melt under sunny skies. Warm air continues Friday, along with the sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60° for many spots.

A weak front slides through Friday night, which will bring slightly cooler and breezy weather to the area for the weekend. Halloween will have highs in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. Toward the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and with the wind it’ll feel like the 20s, making it cold for any trick-or-treating events going on.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Saturday night/Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Time will fall back one hour, so be sure to set your clocks appropriately before you g to sleep Saturday night. This is a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and change out the filters in your furnaces. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Much warmer air is expected to settle in for next week. Highs will be in the 60s for much, if not all of next week. Some days could flirt with 70°+. Skies will be sunny and precipitation looks to be absent.

