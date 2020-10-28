Warmer Temperatures Expected the Rest of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will continue to see warmer and warmer temperatures through the rest of the week as the arctic airmass moves way and the snow continues to melt. High temperatures by Friday will reach 60 in many areas.

A cold front will bring cooler, windy weather for Halloween, but no arctic air is expected with this front. Also, no significant precipitation is expected, either.

Next week will start quite mild with 60s, but there are signs of another major change by the following weekend.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night! Yes, we are going back to standard time on Sunday!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.