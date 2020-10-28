Rapid City Rush gear up for season opener and Fan Fest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Second Annual “Fan Fest,” presented by Axe It Out, will take place Saturday, October 31 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Two members of the Rapid City Rush stopped by Good Morning KOTA Territory to talk about Fan Fest happening on Halloween, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster, Mark Binetti, and Vice President of Business Development, Valerie Persinger.

In the spirit of celebrating Halloween at Fan Fest, all fans planning to attend are encouraged to dress up in their costumes!

Axe It Out, the presenting sponsor of “Fan Fest”, will have their mobile axe throwing unit for all attendees interested in trying their hand at axe throwing.

There will be interactive events and everyone is invited to attend the free event!

For more information on Fan Fest, you can visit the link to their website below.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.