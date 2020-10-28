Advertisement

Rapid City Rush gear up for season opener and Fan Fest

All fans planning to attend are encouraged to dress up in their costumes!
By Natalie Morris
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Second Annual “Fan Fest,” presented by Axe It Out, will take place Saturday, October 31 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Two members of the Rapid City Rush stopped by Good Morning KOTA Territory to talk about Fan Fest happening on Halloween, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster, Mark Binetti, and Vice President of Business Development, Valerie Persinger.

In the spirit of celebrating Halloween at Fan Fest, all fans planning to attend are encouraged to dress up in their costumes!

Axe It Out, the presenting sponsor of “Fan Fest”, will have their mobile axe throwing unit for all attendees interested in trying their hand at axe throwing.

There will be interactive events and everyone is invited to attend the free event!

For more information on Fan Fest, you can visit the link to their website below.

Fan Fest - Rapid City Rush

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Displaced artist paints on the road

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Anyone can make works of art through practice, but the materials to create are just out of reach for some.

Morning

Rapid City Rush gear up for season opener and annual "Fan Fest"

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

Morning

Cooking Beef with Eric - Meatball Pumpkin Chili

Updated: 3 hours ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

News

5th grader wins Red Ribbon Week competition

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Red Ribbon Week

Latest News

News

Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hope Center Artist

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Trick or Treating and COVID

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mask Comments

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mask Up SoDak

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City’s Festival of Lights Parade will go on

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The annual holiday tradition will go on.