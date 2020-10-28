Advertisement

Even with the pandemic, the shoulder tourism season in Rapid City is going well

Tourism in Rapid City
Exploring Rapid City
Exploring Rapid City(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite the pandemic, summer tourism went well in Rapid City, and now the question is, how is the shoulder season doing?

The president and CEO of Visit Rapid City says currently the fall season is healthy.

“I’ve been thrilled with our numbers through like this week. And now we’re just going to hope that we can keep some of those folks coming because of the great outdoors. Maybe doing some snow kinds of things. We’re going to really market coming here to cut down your Christmas tree and to snowshoe and to ski and to snowmobile,” says the president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, Julie Schmitz Jensen.

As to why the shoulder season is going well.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the great outdoors. People are a little bit antsy. They’ve been home a lot since March. They’ve been being safe, and we encourage that. All of our hotels, our restaurants, our attractions are really pushing safety. But the great outdoors is very appealing to people right now,” says Jensen.

Typically in the fall, those who are retired are the ones who visit the Black Hills, but this year it’s a bit different.

“The senior citizens have kind of gone on the downhill slide because they’re very worried about their health, and so many of them are staying home. Our bus tour traffic in the fall the shoulder season we have always had so many bus tours, and most of those have canceled. So the people that are coming here now are just the people that are still healthy and maybe not quite in the range of senior citizens,” says Jensen.

