Cooking Beef with Eric - Meatball Pumpkin Chili

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pumpkin in chili? You bet! A great recipe for the season, for sure! Here’s what you do: first, heat up some pre-made store-bought meatballs. While you’re doing that, in 2 teaspoons of olive oil, sauté a large diced onion and a diced fresh jalapeno, along with 3 minced garlic cloves. Cook until onion is translucent.

Add meatballs to onion mixture, then add a can of red kidney beans which are rinsed and drained. Also add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of chicken stock.

For spices, add 2 tablespoons of chili powder, a tablespoon of cumin, a teaspoon of salt and a half teaspoon of pepper. Also add a teaspoon of paprika and a teaspoon of oregano.

Bring to a boil then reduce to simmer and cook for 20 minutes.

Then add that can of pumpkin and stir; cook another 10 minutes and it’s ready to serve!

