Advertisement

After foot chase, Pierre police arrest fugitive

Law enforcement arrest Duffy in Pierre.
Law enforcement arrest Duffy in Pierre.(Dakota Radio Group)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Authorities have arrested a man who is wanted on several felony warrants in Pierre.

Ryan Duffy, 28, of Pierre was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson says Duffy ran from a residence on West Prospect as officers entered the house to arrest him. He took law enforcement on a brief foot chase but was caught in front of the Dakota Radio Group office building on West Pleasant Avenue in Pierre.

Duffy was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants out of Hughes County. One is a bench warrant for Failure to Comply on a Receiving Stolen Vehicle charge. The other is a warrant of arrest on drug charges.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Individual arrested after brandishing 2 weapons at Noem-led Trump event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The person was arrested. And Noem’s staff confirmed there were no injuries.

News

9 more people die from COVID-19 in South Dakota, 1,270 new cases Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in South Dakota, as current hospitalizations and active cases continued to rise Wednesday.

News

Displaced artist paints on the road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Anyone can make works of art through practice, but the materials to create are just out of reach for some.

News

5th grader wins Red Ribbon Week competition

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Red Ribbon Week

Latest News

News

Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hope Center Artist

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Trick or Treating and COVID

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mask Comments

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mask Up SoDak

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid City’s Festival of Lights Parade will go on

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The annual holiday tradition will go on.