9 more people die from COVID-19 in South Dakota, 1,270 new cases Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in South Dakota, as current hospitalizations and active cases continued to rise Wednesday.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 384, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The latest victims included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and six over age 80.

According to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracking data, South Dakota ranks third among U.S. states in COVID-19 death rate. As of Tuesday, the state had 0.8 deaths per 100,000 citizens - only Montana (0.9 deaths per 100,000 people) and North Dakota (1.2 deaths per 100,000 people) ranked higher.

The Department of Health reported 1,270 new coronavirus cases in the state on Wednesday. This increases total known cases in South Dakota to 42,000. Active cases increased by 745 to 11,933.

Over the past week, South Dakota has averaged 101.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times. This ranks second only to North Dakota (102.4 cases per 100,000).

Current hospitalizations reached a new high Wednesday, increasing by 17 to 412. According to the state’s coronavirus patients, COVID-19 patients occupy just under 15.1% of hospital beds and roughly 25% of ICU beds. Officials say 31.2% of hospital beds and 33.9% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a 17.5% test positivity rate Wednesday. The rolling positivity rate over the past 14 days is 16.8%.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 1,146 of 4,381 people (+99) are contagious or 26.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15%.

For people in Meade County, 201 of 944 people (+21) are contagious or 21.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.7%.

In Lawrence County, 284 of 896 people (+43) are contagious or 31.7% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.2%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 459 of 907 (+30) people are contagious or 50.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

In Custer County, 70 of 315 people (+7) are contagious or 22.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 15.5%.

In Butte County, 157 of 355 (+23) people are contagious or 44.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.6%.

For people in Fall River County, 56 of 203 (+10) people are contagious or 27.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.4%.

In Jackson County, 48 of 121 people (+4) are contagious or 40% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.3%.

For people in Haakon County, 43 of 96 (+6) people are contagious or 44.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 18.7%.

In Bennett County, 67 of 183 (+8) people are contagious or 36.6% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 16.2%.

For people in Ziebach County, 21 of 92 (+2) people are contagious or 22.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 14.1%.

