Sunshine continues, but warmer air filters in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be much warmer tonight, compared to the previous nights. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s, compared to the single digits we had the past couple of nights.

Sunshine continues Wednesday and temperatures rise into the 40s. Snow will continue to melt through the day, too. Temperatures warm up to near 50° on Thursday and close to 60° for Friday. Sunshine continues all week long. A weak front will slide through the area Friday night and bring a few changes for Halloween.

Highs will be in the 40s to near 50° Saturday after the front slides through. It’ll be a little breezy with gusts up to 35, maybe 40 mph. By the evening, temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40° and the winds will be winding down, but it’ll likely feel like the 20s or 30s, so be sure to bundle up if you’ll be out Trick-or-Treating. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s for many.

Warm air will return next week. Sunshine is expected for the first half of the week as highs will likely be in the 60s for many across the area.

