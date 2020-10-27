Advertisement

Staying safe while trick-or-treating

Here are a few safety tips if you plan to go trick-or-treating this year.
Trick-or-treating during the pandemic.
Trick-or-treating during the pandemic.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s almost that time of year again where kids dress up as their favorite characters and knock on doors to get some candy, but celebrating Halloween this year will be different due to COVID-19.

“I think it is something that families are going to have to discuss amongst themselves in terms of how much risk they’re willing to take. I do think there are precautions that all families can take so they can still participate in Halloween activities,” says a pediatrician from Black Hills Pediatrics, Kimberly Hushagen.

If you plan to trick-or-treat this year, Hushagen recommends wearing masks.

“When you’re going to people’s houses, if you’re going to the front doors, making sure you’re still keeping your safe space of six feet. So no clustering of all the kids at the doors,” says Hushagen.

For those looking to hand out candy, wear gloves and pre-package the candy in little bags, and when it’s time to hand out the treats, don’t forget masks and gloves.

“I’ve seen people be really creative this year and kind of have different packages set out on the lawn for the kids to grab. So you don’t have a bunch of children’s hands going into one candy bowl, and everyone’s touching the same thing,” says Hushagen.

If you do plan to go trick-or-treating this year, it’s a good idea to pack some items before you leave your home like hand sanitizer, some face masks, and disinfectant wipes.

If you don’t feel comfortable trick-or-treating, there are other options.

“It’s a good time to maybe do a movie night or pumpkin carving or pumpkin decorating or some special event that’s just for your family at home,” says Hushagen.

