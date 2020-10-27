South Dakota gets more than $352M paid in second round of USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has approved more than $7 billion in payments to ag producers in the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

That figure includes more than $352 million to producers here in South Dakota. The USDA says more than 14,000 applications were approved in South Dakota.

Cattle producers got the largest chunk of the money with $120 million, with $108 million going to corn growers and $45 million to soybean farmers.

The program is making up to $14 billion dollars available to producers across the country facing market disruptions and other costs due to the pandemic.

If you’re a producer and want information about the program, you can call the Farm Service Agency at 877-508-8364 to get assistance.

