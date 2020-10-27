Advertisement

S.D. telecommunications companies offer free internet to households with K-12 students

A Rapid City computer repair service has noticed an increase in scams specifically targeting the elderly.
A Rapid City computer repair service has noticed an increase in scams specifically targeting the elderly.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If your K-12 student is enrolled in classes, you may be eligible for free internet service for the rest of the 2020-21 school year in South Dakota.

Gov. Kristi Noem launched K-12 Connect through South Dakota telecommunications companies.

“Given the unprecedented disruption for many of our K-12 students, we want to make sure there isn’t a gap in learning this year,” Gov. Noem said. “So many South Dakotans are stepping up to help, and I want to thank the South Dakota telecommunications companies that are teaming up with us to make this access possible.”

Eligible households will receive a letter this week indicating eligibility and identifying a telecommunications company to call to access free internet service through K-12 Connect.

To enroll, eligible households must call the telecommunications company noted in their letter to set up service. Enrollment closes Nov. 20, 2020.

Providers will install the necessary equipment on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Households must meet all of the following:

  • Have at least one student currently enrolled in an accredited South Dakota K-12 school;
  • Must meet the income eligibility guidelines for the free and reduced school lunch program;
  • The household was not subscribed to a fixed broadband internet service as of July 1, 2020

Internet service will be provided through June 30, 2021. After that time, the household must return the equipment to the provider or continue services at the household’s expense.

More information, including options for households who may qualify but don’t receive a letter, can be found at k12connect.sd.gov.

Telecommunications companies who are participating in K-12 Connect include:

  • Alliance Communications Cooperative
  • Beresford Municipal Telephone Company
  • Faith Municipal Telephone Company
  • Fort Randall Telephone Company
  • Golden West Telecommunications
  • Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative
  • Kennebec Telephone Company
  • Long Lines Broadband
  • Midco
  • Midstate Communications
  • RC Technologies
  • Santel Communications Cooperative
  • Swiftel Communications/Brookings Municipal Telephone
  • TrioTel Communications
  • Valley Telecommunications Cooperative
  • Vast
  • Venture Communications Cooperative
  • West River Cooperative Telephone Company
  • West River Telecommunications Cooperative

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota gets more than $352M paid in second round of USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The USDA says more than 14,000 applications were approved in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota nears 40,000 confirmed total COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Department of Health reported 989 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday. This increases total known cases in South Dakota to 40,730. Active cases increased by 127 to 11,188.

News

12 state medical associations, healthcare systems call for South Dakota to ‘mask up'

Updated: 2 hours ago
Monument Health along with 11 other medical associations in the state, launched the #MaskUpSoDak campaign to promote the simple message.

News

Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oglala Lakota County had the lowest voter turnout in the state during this year’s Democratic primaries. Despite the difficulties, community leaders are emphasizing the importance of voting.

Latest News

News

Monument Health joins S.D.’s healthcare systems to urge better mask-wearing efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Avera Health, Sanford and Monument Health will hold a statewide press conference in Sioux Falls to voice support for masking.

News

SD goes forward with state industrial hemp plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County struggles to get poll workers

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

USDA gives out free meals to enrolled students all year

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 Update Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local doctor gives face masks best practices 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.