Advertisement

Monument Health joins S.D.’s healthcare systems to urge better mask-wearing efforts

Monument Health
Monument Health(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s three major healthcare systems want South Dakotans to take mask-wearing and social distancing more seriously.

Tuesday, Avera Health, Sanford and Monument Health will hold a statewide press conference in Sioux Falls to voice support for masking, Elizabeth Reiss, director of communications for the South Dakota State Medical Association said in a press release.

The press conference will happen at 1:30 p.m. MST through Zoom and in person at the Washinton Pavilion Belbas Theater.

KOTA Territory News will continue coverage of this event as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oglala Lakota County had the lowest voter turnout in the state during this year’s Democratic primaries. Despite the difficulties, community leaders are emphasizing the importance of voting.

News

SD goes forward with state industrial hemp plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County struggles to get poll workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

USDA gives out free meals to enrolled students all year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Update Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local doctor gives face masks best practices 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mayor Steve Allender mandates masks in city buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.

News

RCAS Board votes to remain neutral on Measure 26 and Amendment A

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota voters are deciding two marijuana measures this election.

News

Pennington County struggles to get poll workers for 2020 election

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Coronavirus bringing on the fear that there may be a shortage of poll workers on election day.