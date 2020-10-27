Advertisement

Monday’s high school volleyball scores

Edgemont earns big win over Hot Springs
By Vic Quick
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -We are heading down the home stretch of the high school volleyball regular season. KOTA Territory teams hit the court for some big matches Monday night.

-Central volleyball team gears up to take on Spearfish.

-STM football team prepares for playoff showdown against Mobridge/Pollock.

-Mines football sweeps RMAC player of the week honors.

