Hangout with tiny ghouls and goblins downtown at Scare in the Square

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Halloween, Main Street Square will be hosting an afternoon of ghostly family fun.

Executive Director of Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez, said ‘Scare in the Square’ is held in conjunction with the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat.

Both events are free from 12 PM to 2 PM. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags, and meet at Main Street Square, where they may pick up a map of participating Downtown businesses.

Downtown motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.