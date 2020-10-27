Advertisement

Hangout with tiny ghouls and goblins downtown at Scare in the Square

On Halloween, Main Street Square will be hosting an afternoon of ghostly family fun.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Halloween, Main Street Square will be hosting an afternoon of ghostly family fun.

Executive Director of Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez, said ‘Scare in the Square’ is held in conjunction with the Downtown Rapid City Business Group’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat.

Both events are free from 12 PM to 2 PM. Children and parents are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their own trick-or-treat bags, and meet at Main Street Square, where they may pick up a map of participating Downtown businesses.

Downtown motorists are asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voting by mail isn’t so easy on Native American reservations

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oglala Lakota County had the lowest voter turnout in the state during this year’s Democratic primaries. Despite the difficulties, community leaders are emphasizing the importance of voting.

News

Monument Health joins S.D.’s healthcare systems to urge better mask-wearing efforts

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Avera Health, Sanford and Monument Health will hold a statewide press conference in Sioux Falls to voice support for masking.

Morning

Hangout with tiny ghouls and goblins at Scare in the Square

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 90-minute morning show on KOTA TV.

News

SD goes forward with state industrial hemp plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Pennington County struggles to get poll workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

USDA gives out free meals to enrolled students all year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

COVID-19 Update Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Local doctor gives face masks best practices 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mayor Steve Allender mandates masks in city buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Hemp legalization continues to move closer in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Hemp legalization continues to move along for the Rushmore state.