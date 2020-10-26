South Dakota surpasses 11,000 active cases; 538 new cases reported Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota surpassed 11,000 active cases in the state Monday, according to South Dakota Department of Health data

.Active cases reached a new high Monday as the new total is 11,061. Health officials also reported 538 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total known cases in South Dakota to 38,504. Of those cases, 28,305 have recovered.

Active cases surpassed 11,000 on Monday after surpassing 10,000 on the weekend, setting a new daily case record. Active cases now sit at 11,061, up from 10,745 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported Monday. The death toll remains at 375.

The state also reported an increase in hospitalizations and current hospitalizations. Currently, 377 people are hospitalized due to coronavirus. In total, 2,453 South Dakotans have been hospitalized. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy 13.9% of staffed hospital beds and 27.9% of ICU beds in the state.

Specifically, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, 69 COVID-19 patients are occupying beds, 12 patients are in ICU beds and eight are using ventilators.

In Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, three COVID-19 patients is occupying beds and one patient is in an ICU bed. Sturgis has one patient with COVID-19 occupying a bed.

Pine Ridge IHS hospital has 16 patients with COVID-19 occupying beds. Monument Health in The Custer Hospital one COVID-19 patient occupying a bed Monday. Lead-Deadwood hospitals reported no COVID-19 patients occupying beds Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.