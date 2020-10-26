Advertisement

Slow Warming this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With extensive snow cover and an arctic high pressure system in place, temperatures will be very slow to warm this week despite lots of days of sunshine. 20s ought to do it today, but by the Halloween weekend, highs should return to normal - 50s.

Watch out for some icy and snow-covered roads this morning ... they are much improved from yesterday, but some treacherous conditions still exist in some areas.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Forecast

From Record Breaking Snow to Possible Record Breaking Cold

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
From Record Breaking Snow to Possible Record Breaking Cold...

Forecast

Record cold Monday morning

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

Cold and Snowy Weekend, Warmer by Mid Week!

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Snowy and cold weekend

Latest News

Forecast

Snow continues Saturday night, Cold Sunday!

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT

Forecast

Weekend snowstorm brings significant accumulations

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the entire area through Sunday.

Forecast

Weekend snowstorm

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT

Forecast

One more Winter Storm headed our Way!

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT

Forecast

Tracking weekend snow

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By David Stradling
A Winter Storm Watch is in place from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.