Rapid City gym installs new system to continue keeping customers healthy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City gym installed a new air filtration system to keep its members healthy, focusing both on exercise and the air they breathe.

Kados CrossFit put in an HVAC system like those at the Pennington County Jail and Monument Health to help filter irritants like pathogens, allergens, and mold out of the air. Like other businesses, gyms had to find a way to re-open and keep their customers safe. One of Kados CrossFit’s coaches, also the vice president of an HVAC company, brought up the idea of putting in the new filtration system to help fight against COVID.

“I had talked with Anna the owner about maybe providing this air cleaning device that has been tested to kill COVID-19 amongst other airborne pathogens like flu and it also helps clean the air by removing mold and allergens as well," said Sean O’Connor, O’Connor Company vice president.

Kados CrossFit installed the new system in mid-October.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.