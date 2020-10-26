Advertisement

Pennington County struggles to get poll workers for 2020 election

Fear of Shortage of poll workers due to COVID
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Election day is only a week away. Pennington County has had over 10,000 early absentee voters.

Due to the election, COVID-19 has brought on concerns that there might be a shortage of poll workers on election day.

Over 18,000 ballots are already counted. Cindy Mohler, Pennington County Auditor, says it will be a busy election, but they are prepared.

“Because people have been talking about this, we’ve had more people call and volunteer to work the poles than we have ever had, so I think we have a pretty good reserve of people. If the poll workers call and say they have contracted coronavirus, we have a good reserve to draw from," Mohler said.

Election day is Nov. 3. Polling centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more voting information, go here.

