Natalie and Sunday’s Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies
These spooky and sweet chocolate chip cookies will leave the entire family asking for more!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -
What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than with some baking? These cake mix chocolate chip cookies take only a few minutes to prep and are perfect for any occasion you’re on snack duty!
What you need:
1. 1 box super moist yellow cake mix
2. 1/2 C butter, softened
3. 1 to 2 tablespoons of milk
4. 1 teaspoon vanilla
5. 1 egg
6. 1 C semisweet chocolate chips
7. Food coloring of your choice
Instructions:
1. Heat oven to 350° F
2. In large bowl: beat cake mix, butter, 1 tablespoon of milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla and egg until smooth
3. Drop dough by slightly less than tablespoons 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet
4. Bake cookies 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 1 minute and have a spooky time!
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.