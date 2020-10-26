Advertisement

Natalie and Sunday’s Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies

These spooky and sweet chocolate chip cookies will leave the entire family asking for more!
By Natalie Morris and Sunday Miller
Published: Oct. 26, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than with some baking? These cake mix chocolate chip cookies take only a few minutes to prep and are perfect for any occasion you’re on snack duty!

What you need:

1. 1 box super moist yellow cake mix

2. 1/2 C butter, softened

3. 1 to 2 tablespoons of milk

4. 1 teaspoon vanilla

5. 1 egg

6. 1 C semisweet chocolate chips

7. Food coloring of your choice

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 350° F

2. In large bowl: beat cake mix, butter, 1 tablespoon of milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla and egg until smooth

3. Drop dough by slightly less than tablespoons 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet

4. Bake cookies 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 1 minute and have a spooky time!

